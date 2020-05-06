Girl Scout cookie drive extended through May

Because social distancing requirements have made it difficult, if not impossible, for Girl Scouts to sell cookies this year, the campaign has been extended through May.

Door-to-door sales will not be permitted, nor will booths at various events. For this reason, those who want to purchase cookies and support their local Girl Scouts may reserve their boxes by contacting Kathie Crispin at 785- 524-5383. She will reserve your purchase and make arrangements with you for delivery once deliveries can be made. Cookies can also be picked up at the Post Rock Scout with arrangements.

The varieties available are Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Peanut Butter Patties, Carmel DeLites, Shortbread, Lemonades and Thanks A Lots. This is the last year Thanks A Lots will be available.

