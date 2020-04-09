Graves to celebrate 90 years

Vivian Graves will elebrate her 90th birthday this month.

Born at home on April 18, 1930, near Laverne, Okla., Vivian was the oldest of five children born to Arthur and Esther Moore. She married Emery Graves on November 24, 1946 in Ashland, Kan. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before Emery passed away in February 2002. Over the years, Vivian has enjoyed being a homemaker, nursing home aid, school cook, farmhand, and avid gardener.

