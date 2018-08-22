Post Rock Community Foundation accepting fall grant applications

The Post Rock Community Foundation is now accepting applications for fall grants. Online applications are due Oct. 1.

Over $59,000 in grants are available within the Post Rock service area, which includes all communities served by USD 298 and 299. Funding includes $50,000 from the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund for Lincoln County organizations; $4,198 from the Post Rock Community Action Fund and $4,476 from the Post Rock Healthy Living Fund/ Kansas Health Foundation Fund for all of the PRCF area; and $924 from the Sylvan Area Fund for the communities within USD 299.

