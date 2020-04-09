VFW Auxiliary cancels April meeting

The April 14 meeting of the VFW Post 7928 Auxiliary has been cancelled due to the current COVID-19 concerns. If the situation improves, the May meeting will be held Tuesday, May 12, at which time both the election and installation of officers will take place.

At the March meeting, members approved annual donations to the local Boy and Girl Scouts Troops and the county 4-H clubs.

