Emergency Operation Center explained

The Sentinel has received inquiries regarding the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) and their meetings. Many feel these meetings should be open to anyone who wants to attend.

Bob Keach, Lincoln County Public Information Officer (PIO) has answered this question and explains the EOC and its functions.

Keach said the EOC was formed when the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners declared an emergency due to COVID-19. Because this is a health-related emergency, LaDonna Reinert, Administrator of the Lincoln County Health Department and Public Health Officer, was appointed as Incident Commander. The remaining participants of the EOC are representatives of other impacted facilities that include, but are not limited to, the county, schools, hospital, nursing home, fire departments, law enforcement, emergency management services (EMS) and other respective agencies.

