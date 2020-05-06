Lincoln County Courthouse struck by lightning

The storm that went through Lincoln County Monday morning was the cause, as well as part of the solution, to a situation at the Lincoln County Courthouse that under different conditions, could have been as devastating as the fire in 1898 that destroyed the county’s headquarters.

Around 7:30 Monday morning a call went out that the courthouse clock tower had been struck by lightning. Quick thinking and rapid response times allowed Lincoln County Deputy James Reagan and the Lincoln City Fire Department, with help from Mother Nature, to quickly extinguish the flames, keeping damage minimal.

“The fire was contained to the clock tower,” said Jarrod Heinze, Lincoln City Fire Chief. “I believe the heavy rain was a blessing.”

