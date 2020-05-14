Local students named Governor’s Scholars

Three area students were recently recognized by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly as the 2020 Kansas Governor’s Scholars. Zachary Obermueller of Lincoln High School, Montana Peterson of Tescott High School and Sasha Albert of Sylvan-Lucas High School were chosen to represent area schools. Typically, students receiving this recognition are invited to an awards program held in Topeka at the invitation of the Governor. Unfortunately, this year’s program was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This award recognizes and honors the top academic one percent of Kansas high school seniors. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state.

“These high school seniors have shown dedication in their studies and a commitment to learning.

