Metz retires from Lincoln County Hospital after 50 years

A reception was held December 30 for longtime Lincoln County Hospital employee Lynne Metz. Metz has been a familiar face at the hospital where she has been a Medical Technologist for 50 years. In the presence of her coworkers, family and friends, she was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for her years of dedicated service and contribution to the community and a 50-year pin, by hospital CEO Steve Granzow.

Lynne’s positive attitude and bright smile will be missed by her coworkers as well as patients. Many hospital employees have commented how her humor and positivity have helped create an enjoyable work environment. “Lynne always found a way to look on the bright side in any situation,” long-time coworker MeriLynn McBride said. “She always has a smile on her face, and no matter what the circumstances, Lynn always puts a positive spin on any event to boost people up. Even when we were painting the old lab and an entire gallon of paint tipped over and spilled, Lynne just said, “Oh well, we just have to get some more!”

