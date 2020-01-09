New year brings changes to the Lincoln Sentinel

Ringing in the new year at the Lincoln Sentinel-Republican meant a lot to the local newspaper, including a renewed commitment to local news, regular hours, and a “new” news editor.

Local news is of the utmost priority for the Sentinel, as always. The team strives to report on activities and events of interest to our readers, as well as items with a direct impact on our readership. The uniqueness of a local newspaper is that it is locally produced with local news by local employees. With changes in the newspaper industry, larger, big-city papers can’t make that claim.

Julia Worley, Manhattan, Kan. is the new owner/publisher of the Lincoln Sentinel-Republican. Worley is a graduate of Kansas State University with a degree in Mass Communications. Former co-owner of the Sentinel-Republican, Dale Worley has returned as general manager of the publication and is dedicated to providing local news. Worley is a firm believer in providing a printed publication, in addition to the neccessity of a web based news and advertising product. He is also involved in the production of a new printing plant in Clay Center, the Sentinel hopes to utilize soon. This will improve distribution and provide more control over the printing process.

