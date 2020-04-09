Eva Nitsch-Schriner, 96, passed away Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Emporia.

She was born May 6, 1923 in Luray, Kan. to Harry and Josie (Smith) Bunch. The family moved to Lincoln, Kan. when Eva was an infant. She graduated from Vesper and attended Kansas Wesleyan University. She taught school until her high school sweetheart returned from Italy after WWII. Eva Married Alvin Nitsch in February of 1946. They had 41 years together before he passed away in 1987. Eva was a pioneer in open heart surgery. She was one of the very first to have open heart surgery in Kansas at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City in 1950. The surgery was so new it wasn’t successful. She returned to Kansas City two years later for the second surgery which was a success.

Eva Married Herbert Schriner in 1996 and moved to Salina. They enjoyed going south for the winter and taking bus trips together. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, playing cards, drawing, writing, and reciting poetry. Most of all, she enjoyed her children. They were her greatest blessing and her pride and joy.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Rhodes (Leonard) of Emporia and Mike Nitsch (Jody) of Liberty, Mo.; brother, Bill Bunch of Pine Bluff, Ark.; sisters, Geri Long of Salina and Peggy Smith of St. Louis, Mo.; eight grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Danny Dee; first husband, Alvin Nitsch; granddaughter, Mica Nitsch; second husband, Herb Schriner; and two brothers, Jack Bunch and Richard Bunch.

A private family visitation and graveside service will be held at Lincoln Cemetery. Parsons Funeral Home – Hall Chapel in Lincoln is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln United Methodist Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home – Hall Chapel, 111 E. Elm, Lincoln, KS 67455.

postrockfs.com