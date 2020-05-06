Modified Calendar Events

I’ve received a number of calls lately to reschedule appointments because of COVID-19. Aside from the monthly hair appointments, my kids and I will not be visiting our dentist or eye doctor at our originally scheduled times this spring.

In the past, I have generally made these appointments around the end of school when the kids have a more flexible schedule. As I was on one particular call looking at calendar options for later this summer, I began to notice all of the events and functions that didn’t happen.

After penciling in a new appointment, I continued to look at all of the things I had not deleted on my calendar. Things like the pre-K Mom’s Day Tea Party, a music program, our elementary school’s field day and our county’s All Schools Day parade.

