Mustangs stomp Wallace County 44-0

The Sylvan-Lucas football team executed a complete shutout in their away playoff game against the Wallace County Wildcats Thursday evening. The Mustangs, now 6-3, defeated the Wildcats 44-0 and advance in the 8-man division II state playoffs.

The Mustangs opened the game on defense, but not for long. Tyler Barrientes sacked the Wildcats quarterback on the fourth down with five yards to go, stopping Wallace County on their first drive of the game. In the Mustangs second offensive play of their first possession, Beau Batchman ran in a 52-yard touchdown, with the two-point conversion unsuccessful. The S-L offense continued to dominate the game with Marshall Hurlbut running in a 45-yard touchdown in the ‘Stangs second drive of the game. This would conclude the first quarter, the Mustangs needing only four offensive plays to rack up 97 rushing yards and put 12 points on the board.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Lincoln%20Sentinel-RepublicanID387/