Tescott season ends with a loss to Wetmore

.The Tescott Trojans football team ended their season 0-9 after a loss at home to the Wetmore Cardinals last Thursday evening after the Cardinals outscored the Trojans 60-14, ending the game in the 3rd quarter.

The Cardinals controlled the entire game, starting in the first quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Wetmore’s Hutfles to McQueen. Later in the first quarter Wetmore would prove to be unstoppable by running in a 32-yard touchdown with a successful two-point conversion, leaving the Trojans down 0-14 at the end of the first quarter.

